Red-hot romance! Khloé Kardashian glowed while cradling her baby bump in a Valentine’s Day-themed photo with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the pic on Instagram on Friday, February 16, and captioned it, “‘When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before’ Thank you my love.” The lovebirds posed in front of a display of balloons that spelled out “I <3 U” as the stunning mama-to-be wore a short red dress with matching high heels. The Cleveland Cavaliers player grinned as he placed his hand on Kardashian’s bump, while wearing a maroon and white sweater jacket and gray pants.

The couple look very much in love as the Strong Looks Better Naked author enjoys her third semester — despite her recent revelation that having sex while pregnant has been “uncomfortable.”

“I have always heard that women are extra horny when they’re pregnant. But for me it’s been interesting,” she wrote on her Khloe With a K app in response to a fan’s question about her sex drive. “In the beginning, sex was the same. As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting.”

“I’m sure it’s uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too. Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure,” the Good American founder, 33, continued, remarking that her “amazing” NBA star boyfriend would never make her feel different in any way.

“Also, you can’t move the same, so you kind of feel useless, LOL,” she added. “But you just have to improvise and do the best you can.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that the couple is expecting their first child — a baby boy — and Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy three months later in an Instagram post. She has been open and candid about her pregnancy experience on her social media accounts ever since sharing the exciting news.

