Mean Mug A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 30, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

Hot and dangerous! Khloe Kardashian flaunted her pregnancy curves in a new slew of sexy Instagram photos she shared on Thursday, November 30.

The 33-year-old reality star, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, stunned in an aqua sports bra that complemented her glowy tan. Kardashian wore her ombréd locks in a half-up half-down due styled to perfection alongside her gold drape earrings.

The Revenge Body host posed with an open mouth to show off her shiny grill, which she matched with a silver cross necklace. “Mean Mug,” she captioned the sultry snapshot.

In the following post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality crossed her arms beneath her sports bra and gave her followers a glimpse at her Barbie pink manicure. “I choose to start each day with a grateful heart and a happy state of mind,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Hummmmmm… ice cream or fro yo? Yummm A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 30, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

The Good American cofounder puckered up in the last pic. “Hummmmmm… ice cream or fro yo?” she joked in the caption. “Yummm.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September that the Strong Looks Better Naked author is pregnant with her first child. Althogh her famous family has yet to comment on the news, a source exclusively told Us that the media personality is preparing to publicly announce the happy news soon.

The former DASH owner has also dropped subtle hints about her baby-to-be on social media. On Halloween, she shared photos of herself and and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, dressed as the Game of Thrones couple Khalessi and Khal Drogo alongside the caption, “daddy.”

The designer has also been seen on numerous occasions sporting loose clothing during public outings. Her son will have playmates as sister Kylie Jenner is also pregnant and Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogate.

