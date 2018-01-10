A healthy state of mind. Pregnant Khloe Kardashian revealed the real reason why she doesn’t believe in weighing scales.

In a post she shared on her Khloe With a K app on Wednesday, January 10, she explained why she chooses to not weigh herself often. “Personally, I don’t believe in scales. I think they can be really counterproductive,” she wrote. “Muscle weighs more than fat! But our brains won’t calculate that. We’ll be super hard on ourselves and not take into account that we’re actually putting on healthy numbers.”

Kardashian, 33, said having a healthy relationship with the number on a scale makes a big difference. “Obviously, I don’t mind if other people use scales. I don’t necessarily think they’re bad if you have a healthy relationship with them!” she shared. “Knowledge is power, so knowing how much you weigh or how much you want to weigh can be smart. Just don’t get obsessed with the tactic. From time to time, I weigh myself just to see what that number is — but I definitely don’t live or die by what I see.”

The mom-to-be was spotted arriving at Nicola’s Kitchen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 9, for lunch with her two older sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. The Revenge Body star, who is six months into her pregnancy, showed off her baby bump in a short, form-fitting black dress and thigh high black boots. She covered herself from the rain with a long black coat, but her growing belly was on full display.

Meanwhile, she also reminded her fans in the post that everyone’s bodies are different, and there’s no need to compare.

“We also tend to compare our weight with other people’s. It’s SO important to remember that no two people’s bodies are the same. We all have different goals,” she wrote. “So, I like to go off of how I feel — not the number on the scale.”

Ever since revealing she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been sharing fitness tips and updates about her pregnancy on her app and social media. She has also taken to Twitter to defend her workout routines after people criticized her for hitting the gym while expecting.

The E! star tweeted a Fit Pregnancy article about working out while pregnant on December 26 and wrote: “For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—t.”

As previously reported, Us Weekly broke the news in September that Kardashian is expecting, and in October Us confirmed that she’s having a baby boy. The Strong Looks Better Naked author confirmed the news via Instagram last month. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, Kardashian revealed that she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, may name their son “Junior, Tristan Jr.”

