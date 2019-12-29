



A helping hand. Rachel Bloom, who is seven months pregnant, and her husband, Dan Gregor, found themselves stranded and nearly forced to sleep in their car during a snowstorm in Bakersville, California, on Friday, December 26.

“Hi. My husband and I are stranded in Bakersfield,” the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star, 32, tweeted on Friday. “Does…anyone have a place we could sleep? We are stranded here or theoretically north of here (every highway going south is closed) and every hotel that’s open is at least a 2 hour drive away and we’re about to just sleep in our car.”

Kate Brogden and Steven Porfiri, a couple who reside in the area, saw Bloom’s cry for help as they were getting ready for bed. They decided to reach out to Bloom and offer her a place to stay.

“They were about to go to sleep in a Denny’s parking lot,” Steven told KGET News on Saturday, December 27.

Karen added, “Nobody should have to sleep in their car when it’s 30 degrees outside.”

The Golden Globe winner gave her followers an update on the situation in a video posted via Twitter the next day. “Gregor and I were able to sleep in a warm bed last night (unlike the thousands of people who were forced to sleep in their cars),” she said. “Beware if you’re taking the 5, 58 or 15!”

As for how Bloom and Gregor can repay the couple for their generosity, Karen had one idea in mind.

“We all agreed she would name the child, Karen Stephen Kay,” she joked to KGET News.

A crazy Christmas miracle!

When @Racheldoesstuff found herself stranded in Bakersfield due to road closures, she tweeted out for a place to stay. This local family came to her rescue.

Never underestimate the power of social media and the kindness of strangers. pic.twitter.com/qRJh4dib8a — Karen Hua (@k_hua) December 28, 2019

Bloom announced she and her husband, who she wed in January 2015, were expecting their first child after she accepted her first-ever Emmy Award in September.

“I’m pregnant!” she told reporters backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.“So, that’s what’s next for me. I might as well do it at an Emmy press conference. I was going to post an Instagram, [but] … I’m three months pregnant.”

She added, “So, I get to tell my child that she was with me when this happened, which is really f–king cool!”

The Most Likely to Murder actress told Us Weekly in November that her pregnancy wasn’t what she expected.

“Anything that happens during pregnancy are things you’ve heard a million times before … but when it happens to you it feels unique,” Bloom said. “I catch myself saying some of the most cliche things. ‘I feel her, this ball of energy inside me!’ All of these things you see in movies but it’s happening to me.”