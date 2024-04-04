Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have remained on friendly terms since their 1996 divorce — and haven’t been opposed to a potential romantic reunion.

“I don’t rule remarriage out and I certainly don’t rule it in,” Andrew, 64, told Tatler in 2000. “If ever the opportunity arose, I do not know what I would do, as it is not in the plan.”

Andrew and Ferguson, 64, first met as children but reconnected years later as adults in 1985. The prince popped the question one year later. They wed within five months in 1986. Shortly following the Duke and Duchess of York’s nuptials, they expanded their family. They welcomed daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in 1988 and 1990, respectively.

After six years of marriage, Andrew and Ferguson confirmed in 1992 that they had separated. Their divorce was finalized four years later in 1996, and Andrew and Ferguson continued living together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Related: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson: The Way They Were A close bond. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson‘s marriage — and subsequent split — has become a major topic of discussion in British monarchy history through the years. After meeting as children, the couple reconnected in 1985 and started dating later that year. Andrew’s proposal to Ferguson — a.k.a. Fergie — one year later caused […]

“We are not just doing it for the children,” Andrew told Tatler in 2000. “We are doing it for our own benefit too.”

Andrew and Ferguson currently live at the royal residence alongside a menagerie of dogs. In addition to Ferguson’s five pups, the exes took in Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis after her September 2022 death at the age of 96.

Ferguson has also been candid about her relationship with Andrew.

Related: Royal Divorces Through the Years Royal love has rough patches too. Prince Charles and Princess Diana made headlines nearly three decades ago when they divorced, but they were hardly the first couple in the royal family to call it quits on their marriage. The 1990s were a particularly negative period for the brood. Three of Queen Elizabeth II’s children ended their relationships during […]

“He’s such a good man,” the author gushed during an April 2023 appearance on Good Morning Britain. “He’s a kind, good man. I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get with his life to rebuild.”

Andrew was accused of sexual misconduct by Virginia Giuffre in late 2019, which he fervently denied. Two years later, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew and claimed that he raped and sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. Andrew denied the accusations again before they settled the case out of court for an undisclosed sum.

Amid the scandal’s fallout, Andrew took a step back from his royal duties and patronages. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, also stripped him of his “His Royal Highness” honorific. Andrew has seldom made public appearances since then, only joining the royals at the queen and Prince Philip’s respective 2022 and 2021 state funerals. He also stepped out at the royals’ annual Easter Mattins service on March 31, alongside Ferguson and his three siblings: King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

In addition to staying close with Ferguson and his siblings, Andrew is “a very good grandfather” to Beatrice and Eugenie’s respective children, which the duchess mentioned on Good Morning Britain. Beatrice, 35, shares daughter Sienna with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is also father to son Wolfie from a past relationship. Eugenie, 34, meanwhile, shares sons August and Ernest with husband Jack Brooksbank.