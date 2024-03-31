Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson joined members of the royal family at their annual Easter Mattins service.

Andrew and Ferguson, both 64, were pictured outside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, March 31. The Duke of York, for his part, wore a black morning suit with a pale green tie. Ferguson got the same color memo and sported an emerald tweed dress that popped against her black, embroidered headband.

After the service, the exes were seen leaving the chapel alongside Andrew’s older sister, Princess Anne, and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence. Andrew’s brothers, King Charles III and Prince Edward, also went to the service with their respective wives Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie. Both Charles, 75, and Ferguson are currently battling different forms of cancer and Easter marked their first public events since starting treatment. (Charles previously held a few audiences at the palace earlier this month.)

Sunday’s outing is also a rare royal appearance for Andrew after being stripped of his “HRH” honorific in 2022 following his sexual assault lawsuit. Andrew had been accused of misconduct by Virginia Giuffre in late 2019.

Andrew took a step back from his royal duties and patronages amid the scandal before denying the accusations. “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Andrew told the BBC in November 2019. “It just never happened.”

Giuffre later filed a lawsuit against Andrew in August 2021, claiming he raped and sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. He denied the allegations before settling the case out of court for an undisclosed sum.

Following the scandal’s fallout, Andrew seldom made public appearances except for the 2021 and 2022 funerals of parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, as well as Charles’ May 2023 coronation as England’s monarch.

Ferguson, meanwhile, lost many of her royal associations after divorcing Andrew in 1996. She was not invited to Charles’ coronation but did make it to the celebratory concert at Buckingham Palace later that weekend.

“You can’t have it both ways. You can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this …’ [You’re in] or you’re out,’” Ferguson, who shares daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Andrew, said on the U.K.’s Loose Woman ahead of the crowning ceremony. “I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that’s what I’m going to be doing.”

Ferguson and Andrew still live in the same palace, the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and are jointly taking care of the late queen’s beloved corgis. Ferguson also has five other pups, who’ve become close to the corgis after they joined the pack in September 2022.