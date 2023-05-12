In the room where it happens! Sarah Ferguson was over the moon that she was able to join the royal family at King Charles III’s celebratory Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7.

“Last weekend at the Coronation concert with my girls. ❤️,” the Duchess of York, 63, gushed via Instagram nearly one week later on Thursday, May 11. “I felt so lucky to have been invited and included in what was a mesmeric concert, and magical performances.”

She continued: “To enjoy it all together was such an honor and I am deeply grateful.”

Ferguson had uploaded a photo with her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, from the Sunday outing. The former duchess shares her children with ex-husband Prince Andrew, who is one of the younger brothers of Charles, 74.

Despite the Most Intriguing Lady author’s royal connections, Us Weekly confirmed last month that she had not been extended an invitation to the king’s crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

“You can’t have it both ways. You can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this …’ [You’re in] or you’re out,'” Ferguson — who finalized her divorce from Andrew, 63, in 1996 — said during an appearance on the U.K.’s Loose Women on April 14. “I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that’s what I’m going to be doing.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Duke of York and his two daughters, alongside their respective husbands, did attend Charles’ coronation on Saturday, May 6. The five family members sat beside Prince Harry in the third row, while Ferguson watched from home with her seven dogs.

“I hope you have got the bunting out ready for the Coronation tomorrow. I certainly have,” she wrote via Instagram on May 5, sharing a snap of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis at her lunch table. “Today I assembled a tea fit for a King which I shared with the residents at the Manor Care Home in Windsor to help them celebrate. Enjoy the weekend!”

Ahead of Coronation Weekend, Us confirmed that Ferguson would attend Sunday’s concert after her invitation snub. The festive occasion toasted Charles’ ascension with musical performances by the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger and Olly Murs. The children’s book author joined Andrew and her daughters in the royal box for the show, alongside His Majesty, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate as they all grooved to the live performances.