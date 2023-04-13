A royal snub! King Charles III’s coronation celebration has a strict guest list and Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, didn’t make the cut.

The 74-year-old king “did not invite Fergie to the coronation,” a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Ferguson, 63, separated from the Duke of York, 63, in 1992 after six years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 1996.

The exes, who share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have remained close since their split. The Little Red author was also friendly with Queen Elizabeth II until her death in September 2022 at the age of 96.

During her relationship with Andrew, Ferguson was very tight with Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana, whom he split from in 1996. The Duchess of York recently opened up about her bond with the late princess, who died in August 1997 after a fatal car crash, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“It was extraordinary. Because we went into this nightclub. Of course, you got to a nightclub with the then-Princess of Wales,” Ferguson recalled of her 1986 hen party when she and Diana dressed up as police. “She was very good [with] her costume.”

The eventual sisters-in-law were later taken into custody for “impersonating police officers” as they celebrated Ferguson’s engagement. During her March appearance, the England native remembered Diana getting her hands on crisps in the back of the patrol car and eating them before the officers realized who they were.

Charles, for his part, has been vocal about streamlining the monarchy at public events. That mentality was seemingly confirmed by not inviting Ferguson. (The My Story author was previously left off the guest list for Prince William and Princess Kate‘s 2011 nuptials.)

The snub, however, has raised eyebrows with some because Charles hasn’t publicly commented on his brother Andrew’s possible part in the ceremony.

Andrew made headlines in fall 2019 for his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The prince was later accused of sexual assault. He denied the allegations and settled out of court in 2022.

Amid the scandal, Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and is no longer a working member of the family. However, he was by his brother’s side when they mourned the loss of the queen in fall 2022.

Charles’ coronation drama doesn’t stop with his brother and former sister-in-law. Tension has surrounded his youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, amid their ongoing ups and downs with the royals.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday, April 12, that Harry, 38, will be attending his father’s big day in May, but Meghan, 41, will be staying home with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lili, 22 months.