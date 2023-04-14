Not surprised. Sarah Ferguson spoke out for the first time since not receiving an invitation to her former brother-in-law King Charles III’s royal coronation.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, April 13, that the monarch, 74, “did not invite Fergie to the coronation.” However, Ferguson, 63, revealed that the decision was one she came to expect. “You can’t have it both ways,” she said during an appearance on the British talk show Loose Women on Friday, April 14. “You can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this …’ [You’re in] or you’re out.”

The My Story author married Charles’ brother Prince Andrew in 1986, and the two share daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33. They called it quits after six years of marriage in 1992 amid allegations of Andrew’s infidelity. Their divorce was finalized in 1996.

While she won’t get to experience the historic event — which will take place on May 6 — in person, Ferguson revealed the cozy way in which she plans on spending the day. “I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that’s what I’m going to be doing,” the Duchess of York shared while promoting her latest novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.

Ferguson stated that there’s pleasant perks to watching the coronation on the “telly,” stating, “I think it’s really great to be supportive big time and then when all the family come home, I know all the ins and outs from commentators on television!”

Though she plans to stay at home for the event, she noted that she may choose to celebrate with some unexpected company. “There’s a little old people’s home nearby and I’ve got a little van … it’s a three-wheeler,” Ferguson stated, before adding, “Maybe I should take the corgis down there, with the bunting and sandwiches.”

Upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022, Ferguson and Andrew were given custody of two of her corgis, something she called “a big honor” in an October 2022 interview with The Telegraph. Ferguson was also in attendance at the late monarch’s funeral service later that month, alongside her ex-husband and daughters.

News of Fergie’s invite snub came one day after it was revealed that Prince Harry will attend the coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” read a statement from the palace on Wednesday, April 12. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The following day, an insider exclusively told Us that Meghan’s main reason for skipping the festivities is because it’s the same day as her and Harry’s son Prince Archie’s 4th birthday. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first,” the source noted.

On Friday, another insider exclusively told Us that Charles was “sad” about Meghan’s decision, despite her ups and down with the royal family over the years. “Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them,” the source added.