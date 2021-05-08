Rooting for her. Sarah Ferguson applauded Meghan Markle for writing her upcoming children’s book, The Bench, after the former actress faced allegations of plagiarism.

“To sit down and work hard to write a book, in any genre, should be supported and respected,” Ferguson, 61, told the Daily Mail earlier this week.

The author praised Markle, 39, for venturing into a new area too. “To encourage literacy in general, not just children’s books, is a love of mine and to encourage more women to delve into their creative selves and get a book out is very well done,” Ferguson added.

The Suits alum revealed the inspiration behind the book was Prince Harry’s relationship with their 2-year-old son, Archie. “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” she explained in a Tuesday, May 4, press release. “That poem became this story. Christian [Robinson] layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life. This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

The book is set to be released on June 8, and Meghan expressed her hope that it “resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does” her own.

The project drew comparisons to a 2018 book by Corrinne Averiss, who defended Meghan via Twitter on Wednesday, May 5. “Reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench,” the author wrote. “I don’t see any similarities.”

Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their second child, celebrated Archie’s birthday on Thursday, May 6. “While Harry and Meghan are raising Archie to be grounded, they go the extra mile on his birthday,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They made [his] card themselves and wrote a sweet poem inside, splashed out on gifts — including outdoor toys — and have bought him the cutest birthday outfit!”

The couple planned to spend “the day privately” at their home in California. However, they urged fans to make donations toward COVID-19 vaccine distribution in honor of Archie turning 2.

“They want Archie to grow up understanding the importance of giving back,” the insider revealed. “Harry and Meghan feel so blessed to have such an articulate and caring child. Archie is learning to count already and keeps saying, ‘Two!’”