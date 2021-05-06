Where did the time go? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rang in their son Archie’s 2nd birthday on Thursday, May 6, with a call to action.

“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday,” the couple wrote in a statement via their Archewell website. “Many of you donate to charities on his behalf and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service — all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it the most and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful. … We are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places.”

The birthday boy got sweet messages from more of his family members, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles. “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” the monarch, 95, captioned a throwback Instagram photo of the former military pilot, 36, and the Suits alum, 39, holding their infant.

As for the Prince of Wales, 72, Charles wrote, “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns 2 today.” In the black-and-white social media upload, he and his son gazed down at Archie after the newborn’s June 2019 christening.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby boy in May 2019, and Meghan called Archie a “dream” days later. “He has the sweetest temperament,” the former actress gushed to members of the press at the time. “He’s really calm. It’s been a special couple of days. It’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

The couple announced in February that Archie had a younger sibling on the way, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly two months later how “excited” the toddler is for big brotherhood. “Harry and Meghan are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one,” the insider explained at the time. “They’re trying to give Archie all the attention he can handle right now.”

The pair previously tried expanding their family last year, but the Los Angeles native suffered a miscarriage in July 2020. The Deal or No Deal alum shared the experience in an essay for The New York Times four months later, calling her pregnancy loss a “debilitating” experience.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few,” Meghan wrote in November 2020. “In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

As she awaits her upcoming arrival, a baby girl, Meghan and her husband are living in Montecito, California, with their son. The couple stepped back from their roles as senior royal family members in January 2020, making their exit permanent just over one year later.