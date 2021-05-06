It’s his day! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted their son, Archie, to feel heaps of love on his 2nd birthday — and his last before he’s a big brother.

“While Harry and Meghan are raising Archie to be grounded, they go the extra mile on his birthday,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They made [his] card themselves and wrote a sweet poem inside, splashed out on gifts — including outdoor toys — and have bought him the cutest birthday outfit!”

The 36-year-old prince and the 39-year-old Suits alum welcomed their little boy on May 6, 2019, nearly one year after they tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in London. Following their exit from their senior royal roles, the pair confirmed earlier this year that they have baby No. 2 on the way, a baby girl.

“Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?” Harry gushed during the couple’s CBS tell-all, which aired in March. “We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Though they’re planning for their new arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to give their firstborn special treatment as he turned 2. On Thursday, the Archewell cofounders shared an inspiring message on the organization’s website, asking fans to donate to a worthy cause in their son’s honor.

“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday. … We are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places [amid COVID-19],” Harry and Meghan wrote in a statement, shortly before updating the website with a brand-new pic of their son holding a bunch of balloons.

The twosome have tried to keep Archie out of the public eye since stepping back from their senior royal duties in March 2020 and planned on “spending the day privately” at their home in Montecito, California. Still, the charitable pair couldn’t resist setting an example for their son.

“They want Archie to grow up understanding the importance of giving back,” the source adds. “Harry and Meghan feel so blessed to have such an articulate and caring child. Archie is learning to count already and keeps saying, ‘Two!'”

Becoming parents made the royal couple even more passionate about making a positive change, Meghan explained during Fortune‘s “Most Powerful Next Gen Summit” in October 2020.

“It’s interesting because my gut is that it makes you more courageous, it makes you so concerned for the world they’re going to inherit,” the former actress said of motherhood at the time. “So, the things you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same that you are going to put your child in a position of vulnerability for. You go every single day — how can I make this world better for Archie? That is a shared belief for my husband and I.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner