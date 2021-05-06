Best wishes for the birthday boy! The royal family sent their love to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, on his 2nd birthday on Thursday, May 6.

Queen Elizabeth II shared the same message on her Instagram account as Prince William and Duchess Kate, writing, “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today.” The monarch, 95, posted a photo of her great-grandson with his parents, while the Duke, 38, and Duchess of Cambridge, 39, posted a family photo from his christening.

As for Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, 72, shared a black-and-white multigenerational photo. The caption read, “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns 2 today.”

When the couple welcomed their little one in May 2019, the former military pilot, 36, called fatherhood “amazing.” The England native gushed to members of the press at the time: “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”

The new dad added, “I am so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

After he and the Suits alum, 39, stepped back from their royal roles the following year and bought a home in Montecito, California, they suffered a miscarriage. The former actress wrote of the tragedy in a November 2020 op-ed for The New York Times, four months after her loss.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few,” the Los Angeles native wrote at the time. “In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

Three months later, she and Harry announced that they are expecting again. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the pair told Us Weekly in a February statement. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

That same month, Archie’s parents made their royal exit permanent. While speaking of their time working for the royal family in a bombshell CBS interview in March, Harry revealed their baby-to-be’s sex.

“It’s a girl!” the duke gushed at the time. “Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for? We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Archie is “very excited” for big brotherhood, a source exclusively told Us in April. “Meghan and Harry are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one and are trying to give Archie all the attention he can handle right now.”

Keep scrolling to see the birthday wishes Archie received on his big day.

