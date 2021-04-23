Better together! Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s second child, is glad her husband’s return to the U.K. for Prince Philip’s funeral was brief.

“Even though Harry and Meghan were in constant contact during the trip, Meghan is over the moon to have Harry back home,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The couple’s 23-month-old son, Archie, had the sweetest reaction when he was reunited with Harry, 36, in California. “Archie got super excited when he saw his daddy again!” the insider reveals. “He couldn’t stop smiling.”

Us broke the news that Meghan, 39, would not attend Philip’s funeral on Saturday, April 17, after the royal’s death on April 9 at age 99. “Meghan will be staying in California. She can’t go on doctor’s orders,” a source told Us. “She is too far along to fly and it’s recommended she rest in the final months.”

The retired actress’ July 2020 miscarriage factored into her medical team’s careful approach. “They’re taking this precaution seriously because she miscarried before,” the insider said. “Doctors don’t think the stress of it all is worth her risking losing another baby.”

Us confirmed on April 12 that Harry was quarantining at Frogmore Cottage and following coronavirus protocols ahead of the service. “He’s already really missing Meghan and Archie and has been FaceTiming them every day to check in,” a source revealed. “He actually speaks to Meghan a few times a day because he worries [about] leaving her when she’s so far along in her pregnancy.”

Harry sat by himself at the funeral, while Meghan watched from home. She also sent a personalized note and a wreath of flowers to be laid at the service.

The prince arrived back in California on Tuesday, April 20, where he and Meghan relocated after they stepped away from their duties as senior members of the royal family in 2020. “Harry couldn’t wait to return to his heavily pregnant wife and Archie,” an insider told Us. “[He] is happy to be back in Montecito.”

Now, the pair are focused on the weeks ahead as they await their baby girl’s birth. Harry has been “constantly doting” on Meghan amid her pregnancy, according to a source.

“Harry is helping out around the house,” the insider noted earlier this week. “He’s always such a supportive partner, but when Meghan is pregnant, Harry takes on the brunt of physical responsibilities, cooking for her and making her comfortable.”

Archie, for his part, “knows he’ll be a big brother soon and is very excited to help.”