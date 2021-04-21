Missing a moniker! Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to choose a name for their upcoming arrival.

The couple have been taking their time because they want their second child’s name “to have meaning,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They … have not settled on one yet. There are some top picks for names but nothing concrete. Both her and Harry are beyond excited to have a larger family unit.”

When the pair welcomed their son, now 23 months, in May 2019, they named the little one Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The moniker was a tribute to the former military pilot’s late mother, Princess Diana, as one of her ancestors was Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland.

In Scotland, Archie means “true and bold,” while in Germany, it means “truly brave.” As for the toddler’s middle name, Harrison is of English descent and means “son of Harry.”

Archie’s parents were given a “long list of names” to consider while on an October 2018 royal tour in Melbourne, Australia, and the Suits alum, 39, joked at the time: “We’re going to sit down and have a look at them!”

Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, poked fun at this the following month during an Australia House visit. “My son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless, thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby,” the Prince of Wales, 72, said in November 2018. “Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the short list. Ladies and gentleman, I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les.”

While Meghan and Harry, 36, were senior members of the royal family when they became parents, they have since stepped back from their duties and moved to Montecito, California. In February, shortly after announcing Meghan’s second pregnancy, news broke that they would not be returning to their roles as working royals.

The England native “does not have any regrets” about his new life with the former actress, a source exclusively told Us in March, adding that he “feels liberated and excited about starting this new chapter.”

The insider went on to call Harry’s United States relocation with the Los Angeles native and their son “the best decision he’s ever made.” The source explained: “Harry finds the situation with his family regrettable. But he says [they have] no regrets about moving … and that things are just getting started for them.”

