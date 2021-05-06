Big plans! Queen Elizabeth II may not be in the same country as her great-grandson Archie, but she’s still celebrating the toddler’s 2nd birthday from afar.

“Elizabeth II is planning to wish Archie a happy birthday via Zoom and she has sent him a present and card,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Seeing her great-grandson’s face always brightens up her day!”

The monarch, 95, also sent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son a message via Instagram on Thursday, May 6. “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” she captioned a throwback photo of the former military pilot, 36, and the Suits alum, 39, debuting their baby boy in May 2019.

Harry called parenting “amazing” at the time, gushing to members of the press: “It’s only been, what? Two and a half days, three days. But we’re so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious time as he slowly starts to grow up.”

He and the former actress asked for donations in honor of Archie’s birthday, writing in an Archewell website statement on Thursday, “We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday. … We are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places.”

The pair are currently expecting their second child together after previously experiencing a July 2020 miscarriage. The England native excitedly revealed the baby-to-be’s sex in a tell-all CBS interview in March.

“It’s a girl! Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for,” Harry said at the time. “We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

The couple, who also opened up about their permanent exit from their royal duties in the bombshell interview, are awaiting their second child’s arrival in their Montecito, California, home. Harry left briefly last month for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

News broke in April that Harry and Elizabeth were able to speak privately on at least two different occasions during his trip to the U.K. The Duke of Sussex was “really missing Meghan and Archie and FaceTim[ed] them every day to check in,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

With reporting by Natalie Posner