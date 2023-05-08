Glam goals! Nicole Scherzinger shimmered onstage during King Charles III’s coronation concert on Sunday, May 7.

The 44-year-old singer commanded attention at Windsor Castle — one day after Charles, 74, was crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla — in a blue velvet gown. The vibrant number featured a sweetheart neckline and a sheer corset at the bodice that was covered in crystal embellishments. The former Pussycat Dolls member complemented the dress with a dazzling diamond necklace and coordinating earrings.

Scherzinger kept the glitzy theme going with her makeup, rocking metallic eyeshadow. The glittery look was brought to life by celebrity makeup artist Esther Edeme, who has created beautiful beats for Naomi Campbell, Gabrielle Union and more. Edeme exclusively gave Us Weekly a step-by-step rundown on the glam and revealed how she made it last throughout the night.

“I wanted Nicole to look like a Disney princess, especially with the eyes … because her dress was giving Cinderella vibes,” Edeme explained. “I wanted it to be very romantic.”

To do this, the beauty guru started her process with skin prep. “I primed really well with Charlotte Tilbury’s Charlotte’s Magic Cream, which provides hydration and plumps the skin,” Edeme told Us, adding that she also applied Lancôme’s Absolue Precious Cells Soft Cream on Scherzinger’s skin.

Next, she went in with Lancôme’s Prep and Matte Primer “at the center of Nicole’s face.” Edeme shared that she used the mattifying product on that specific area because you “never” want that part of your face to be “too glowy” because it can look like “sweat under stage lights.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Afterward, Edeme “sealed” Scherzinger’s face with Nars Cosmetics Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation, Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder and Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Finish. She completed the look with Pat McGrath Labs’ Moonlit Seduction Eyeshadow Palette, using the shades Astral Gold Lust, Skintense Glow and Platinum Dusk.

Scherzinger’s appearance was finalized with a bouncy half-up half-down hairstyle that included voluminous curls.

During the show, she blew audience members away with her vocals, belting out a soulful rendition of “Reflection” from the 1998 animated film, Mulan. Ahead of the big event, Scherzinger gushed about the opportunity, telling Sky News: “I’m really proud.”

She added: “I’m honored … I mean when are you ever going to get to be a part of something like this. It feels good. It feels royal. I’m really excited.”

In addition to Scherzinger, the concert included performances by Lionel Richie and Katy Perry and was attended by Prince William, Princess Kate and their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.