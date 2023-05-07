Paying her respects! Sarah Ferguson sent King Charles III and Queen Camilla a sweet note regarding their coronation after she was left off the guest list.

“Sincerest congratulations to Their Majesties, the King and Queen,” the Duchess of York, 63, captioned a Saturday, May 6, Instagram photo of Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, riding in their golden carriage after the ceremony concluded.

Us Weekly previously confirmed last month that Ferguson — who finalized her divorce from the king’s brother Prince Andrew in 1996 — had been excluded from the Westminster Abbey guest list.

“You can’t have it both ways,” the Most Intriguing Lady author during an appearance on the U.K.’s Loose Women on April 14. “You can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this …’ [You’re in] or you’re out.”

She added: “I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that’s what I’m going to be doing.”

Ferguson spent Coronation Saturday at home with her seven dogs — including corgis Muick and Sandy that she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II — in Windsor, England. The duchess also organized a celebratory meal for residents of the Manor Care Home, which is a nursing facility for Windsor locals with dementia.

“I hope you have got the bunting out ready for the Coronation tomorrow. I certainly have,” Ferguson wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 5, sharing a snap of the corgis at the lunch table. “Today I assembled a tea fit for a King which I shared with the residents at the Manor Care Home in Windsor to help them celebrate. Enjoy the weekend!”

The children’s book author — who shares daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Andrew, 63 — set up a special meal for the residents, including a Crunchy Cream Cake and a variety of tea selections.

Ferguson enjoyed a low-key celebration in honor of the crowning ceremony — which she watched via the televised broadcast — while many members of her family attended the Abbey ceremony in person. The Duke of York, Beatrice, 34, Eugenie, 33, and Ferguson’s two sons-in-law sat in the third row on Saturday alongside the girls’ cousin Prince Harry.

Ferguson is, however, expected to attend Charles’ celebratory Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7, in the “VIP” seats. The concert will be held on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, with an impressive lineup of musicians performing, including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and British boy band Take That.