Saved at the last minute! Katy Perry nearly suffered an embarrassing moment at King Charles III’s coronation when she almost tripped on the pavement.

Perry, 38, attended the historic crowning ceremony in London on Saturday, May 6, one day before she is set to perform at the celebratory musical concert. The “I Kissed a Girl” songstress was spotted catching her balance after seemingly tripping while exiting Westminster Abbey.

Perry — who stunned in a lilac Vivienne Westwood suit and matching fascinator —quickly got up on her white pumps and continued walking outside the London house of worship.

Charles, 74, was blessed and anointed as the new monarch of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth territories on Saturday, alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. The historic occasion was attended by many members of the royal family — including Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry — and other famous faces. Lionel Richie, Emma Thompson, Andrew Lloyd Webber and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were all photographed inside the Abbey ahead of the service.

Perry, for her part, arrived to the crowning ceremony with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful shortly before they were ushered inside to find their seats. However, the American Idol judge looked confused as she attempted to find her assigned place, according to footage from the broadcasted affair. Perry was spotted wandering around the various aisles before eventually pointing at the row she had been assigned and making her way to her spot before the royals’ procession began.

Charles’ coronation ended on Saturday with a special Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, when His Majesty and Camilla, 75, waved to the British public alongside other senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, 40, the Princess of Wales, 41, and their three children. The Duke of Sussex, 38, and Prince Andrew, however, were absent as they are not working royals after their respective step-downs.

The celebratory weekend will continue on Sunday, May 7, with the Coronation Concert, which will feature performances from the likes of Perry, Richie, 73, Andrea Bocelli, boy band Take That and Freya Ridings.

“I’m excited, there will be a real education coming from America and [it will be] interesting to see all the traditions,” the “Dark Horse” songstress gushed to Good Morning America earlier this month of her attendance. “[I’m] just grateful to be there and maybe represent U.S.A.”

Perry has known Charles for several years, serving as an ambassador for his British Asian Trust since 2020. The king had cofounded the nonprofit in 2007 to help combat poverty in South Asia.