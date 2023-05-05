A doggone historic crowning ceremony! Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis have special plans for King Charles III’s coronation.

When Charles, 74, is officially crowned on Saturday, May 6, the late queen’s dogs will be watching the celebration on TV with Sarah Ferguson.

“I will definitely be watching [the ceremony] on television and be championing it from the television,” the Duchess of York, 63, recently told Express before being asked if Elizabeth’s dogs Muick and Sandy would join her. “Yes, of course! Course, they will be barking away.”

The late queen, who died in September 2022 at the age of 96, owned more than 30 corgis in her lifetime. The last surviving canines, Muick and Sandy, were a gift from Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. Upon Elizabeth’s passing, the divorced couple — who still reside together at the Royal Lodge — took in the two canines.

“They’re known as national treasures so when they go chasing squirrels and trees are in the way, [you have to] go straight to the vet,” Ferguson joked during a March appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “Funny enough, they don’t have [security detail]. They have my five Norfolk terriers, so they’re protected and they came with their royal beds, so they go to their own bedrooms [to sleep each night].”

The A Most Intriguing Lady author — who shares daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with her 63-year-old former spouse — further noted to Express that she believes the two corgis still dearly miss the queen.

“They can sense the late Queen’s presence at Royal Lodge, Windsor,” Ferguson told the British newspaper last month. “It makes me think Queen Elizabeth is passing by and laughing. I’m not being weird. … At night they like their own space. I respect that they probably do miss her. I miss her too.”

While Ferguson and the pups will have their own coronation watch party, Us previously confirmed that she had been left off the guest list for the king’s ceremony.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“You can’t have it both ways,” the duchess said during an appearance on the U.K.’s Loose Women on April 14. “You can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this …’ [You’re in] or you’re out.”

Ferguson married Elizabeth’s second son, Andrew, in 1986. The duo separated nearly six years later, finalizing their divorce in 1996. The exes have continued to amicably coparent their daughters throughout the years.

While Ferguson was seemingly snubbed from the crowning ceremony, she did receive a special “VIP” invitation to the Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7.