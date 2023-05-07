A formal greeting. Princess Charlotte gave an adorable curtsey to her grandfather, King Charles III, during the Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7.

The 8-year-old curtseyed to Charles, 74, as he passed her to get to his seat at Windsor Castle while “God Save the King” played. Princess Kate also curtseyed while Prince George bowed his head. It is customary for all royal family members to bow or curtsy to the monarch when greeting him.

Charlotte wore an off-white, short-sleeved dress with a black bow on the collar and was very animated throughout the show. She laughed as Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy cracked jokes alongside Hugh Bonneville. (The Downton Abbey star hosted the coronation concert.) Kate and Prince William’s only daughter was also seen singing along to Katy Perry‘s “Roar,” who later dedicated another song to the new sovereign.

“Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people,” the American Idol judge told Charles before performing “Firework.”

Then, British boy band Take That closed the show, and all of the royal family members were standing up and dancing.

Other performers throughout the night included Lionel Richie, Olly Murs and Nicole Scherzinger.

The Prince of Wales took the stage during the evening to pay tribute to his father. “Pa, we are all so proud of you,” William said.

He also took a moment to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Charles’ mother died due to natural causes in September 2022 at age 96. Her eldest son ascended the throne after her death.

“As my grandmother said when she was crowned, ‘Coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future.’ And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us and she would be a very proud mother.”

He concluded, “I commit to serve you all. King, country and Commonwealth.”

The coronation concert came one day after Charles’ coronation ceremony. George, 9, was among the king’s Pages of Honor. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, 5, were in the audience at Westminster Abbey as Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were among the many royal family members to join the coronation concert audience, but Prince Harry was not. The Duke of Sussex, 38, left London shortly after the coronation ceremony, Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday.

Harry returned to California to reunite with wife Meghan Markle and their children. Saturday was son Prince Archie‘s 4th birthday (which was not publicly celebrated by the royal family). He and the Duchess of Sussex also share daughter Princess Lilibet, 23 months.