Proud parents in the house! Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have arrived at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle to watch his son Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle.

The duchess stunned in a gorgeous pink hat and dress, while Charles, who is set to walk Markle down the aisle, looked handsome in his suit.

The royal, 69, previously spoke out about his youngest son’s big day. According to ET Canada, Prince Charles — who felt “marvelous” about Prince Harry, 33, and the former Suits star, 36, getting married — also said of the nuptials, “I’m sure it’ll be a very special day for everybody.”

The Duchess of Cornwall echoed that sentiment in November 2017, when she told reporters of the pair’s engagement, “It’s brilliant! America’s loss is our gain. We are absolutely delighted. As you can see, they’re so happy. Sometimes in a climate where we’re surrounded by a lot of bad news, it’s a real joy to have a bit of good news for once.”

Prince Charles has had a few busy months. In addition to watching his son marry the former actress in what has been dubbed “the wedding of the year,” he also welcomed Prince William and Duchess Kate’s third child, Prince Louis, into the royal family on April 23. Although Prince Charles had been traveling in France and Scotland for work, he flew into London on May 2 to meet his newest grandchild. He and his wife of 13 years released a statement following the birth of Prince Louis that read, “We are both so pleased at the news,” before joking, “It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.”

One thing is for sure: he’ll have his hands full at some point either way. In April, it was announced that he will take over as the next head of the Commonwealth, as requested by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

