Prince Charles Gushes Over Duchess Kate, Prince William’s Third Baby

Grandpa’s got jokes! Prince Charles poked fun at himself as he gushed over his new grandchild on Tuesday, April 24.

“We are both so pleased at the news,” the Prince of Wales, 69, said in a statement, also referring to his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. “It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.”

As previously reported, Duchess Kate and Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, welcomed their third child on Monday — a baby boy. The couple, who have yet to reveal his name, left St. Mary’s hotel-like Lindo Wing just seven hours after Kate gave birth.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” Kensington Palace tweeted at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes.”

Their newborn son weighed in at 8 pounds and 7 ounces. His older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, met him for the first time at the hospital before leaving separately ahead of their parents.

“George and Charlotte were with the baby for 25 minutes and were very excited to meet their new sibling,” a source told Us. “It’s unlikely they’ll be asleep when William and Kate arrive home. They’ll be up all night, excited about their new brother.”

