Still estranged. Prince Charles and Prince Harry‘s relationship will be rocky for a while after they saw each other in the U.K. for Prince Philip’s funeral earlier this month.

“Unfortunately, Harry and Charles didn’t resolve their differences when Harry returned to the U.K. They barely communicated,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “There definitely continues to be a huge wedge between the two.”

Harry, 36, got real about his strained dynamic with Charles, 72, during his and Meghan Markle’s tell-all CBS interview in March, claiming that his father “stopped taking my calls” after the pair stepped away from their duties in 2020. He added that “there’s a lot to work through” with the future king.

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like. … Archie is his grandson,” Harry said at the time. “I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.”

Harry and Charles reunited at Philip’s funeral on April 17 alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Duchess Kate and more members of the royal family. However, the father-son duo did not take the opportunity to mend what is broken.

“Charles is still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big interview and won’t let it drop,” the insider notes. “But to be honest, Harry didn’t go running back to Charles begging for forgiveness either. He still hasn’t forgiven his father for his lack of effort and support after he and Meghan decided to move. The reason Harry went back to the U.K. was to see the queen and to pay his respects to Prince Philip. That’s about as far as it goes.”

The Prince of Wales has a new vision in mind for the future, which does not involve Harry. “Charles is working toward a new slimmed-down monarchy and is freezing Harry out. He’s actually already out,” the source says. “After the damage Harry has caused the family, he firmly believes that his son doesn’t deserve the privilege of being a royal.”

Given the depth of the circumstances, royal watchers should not hold their breath for a reconciliation. According to the insider, “To put it bluntly, it’s unlikely that we’ll be seeing Harry and Charles making amends anytime soon.”

In the aftermath of the interview, a source told Us in March that Charles did not “agree with Harry trashing his whole family in public” and believed “these matters could have easily been addressed in private.”

A separate insider revealed that Charles and the queen, 95, “had very different plans for how to respond” to Harry and Meghan’s allegations. “Charles wanted to rebuke every claim made by Meghan and Harry and the queen wanted to take a more modest approach,” the insider told Us, adding that Charles’ idea to specifically address the allegation that a member of the family was “worried about how dark Archie’s skin would be” was “overruled by other members of the family.”

