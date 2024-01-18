Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George, has plenty of time before his royal duties officially start, according to author Robert Hardman.

In his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, which hit shelves on Thursday, January 18, Hardman reported that “Prince George will not be expected to undertake any royal duties until he is well into his 20s.”

Despite wanting to delay his son’s responsibilities, William, 41, takes his job of preparing George, 10, for the throne very seriously, Hardman wrote.

“Quite apart from all his duties as Prince of Wales, Prince William has what he regards as one paramount duty. It is one which some of his predecessors virtually ignored: training the heir,” the journalist penned.

A friend of the royal family told Hardman that William views raising the future king as “not far off the most important job he has.”

William, who shares George, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Kate, 42, is first in line for the throne since his father, King Charles III, took over in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death in September 2022. George and his siblings follow directly behind their dad, bumping their uncle Prince Harry to fifth in line.

Hardman’s new book also features revelations about Charles’ coronation, which took place in May 2023. Some palace insiders suggested to Hardman that William and Kate were late to the ceremony because of their decision to make a Coronation Day video. Others, meanwhile, suggested that Charles was merely early and therefore William and Kate were stuck behind his procession.

Once the proceedings kicked off, William was “very, very struck by what he called the ‘solemnity’ of the anointing,” Hardman wrote. “That really brought home the uniqueness of this. It was the fact that he couldn’t actually see that moment and nor could anyone else except the Archbishop. He will want to preserve that.”

In addition to his commitment to teaching George what it takes to be king, William is a devoted father to all of his children. After Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday, January 17, that Kate had undergone a planned abdominal surgery one day prior, a source told Us Weekly that William was stepping up his parenting game as Kate recovers.

“William has canceled two out of the country appearances and will be taking more of the childcare duties for him and Kate,” the insider shared. “Kate has canceled her upcoming appearances and is currently healing.”

The palace’s statement on Kate’s procedure noted that the “surgery was successful” and reported that the Princess of Wales “will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”