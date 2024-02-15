Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted for a casual but cozy Valentine’s Day as they wandered Canada hand in hand.

The couple were photographed holding hands on Wednesday, February 14, while out and about in Whistler, Canada.

The prince, 39, wore an Eddie Bauer zip-up jacket, long-sleeved shirt, jeans, a gray beanie and sneakers. Meghan, 42, also dressed down, opting for a pair of white jeans, a white sweater, cream puffy coat and lace-up snow boots. She topped off the look with a black beanie that allowed her long, brown locks to flow loosely.

The twosome were spotted at the Winter Training Camp on Wednesday for the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The actual competition is set for next year, but training has already begun.

While on the premises, the couple took to the slopes and met with a few athletes. Harry even participated in a run using adaptive skis, according to a fan video shared via Instagram.

Next year’s festivities will mark the first winter version of the Invictus Games, which were cofounded by Harry in 2014. The event is a chance for wounded and injured servicemen and women to compete in a variety of sports.

“The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports,” Harry said in a statement earlier this year. “With deep respect, I’m also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with indigenous communities.”

The winter sports will include alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling, according to the website.

Harry and Meghan have a history of attending the Invictus Games, making their first joint appearance at the Toronto Games in 2017. Following their 2018 nuptials, the duo jetted off to the Sydney Games in Australia.

Meghan most recently joined Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games, which were held in Düsseldorf, Germany. “As you’ve seen and experienced, this week is so much more than a sporting event. It is a platform for positive change,” Harry said on stage during the event’s closing ceremony. “The ripple of respect has been felt far and wide and we hope you too are feeling it deeply.”

He gushed: “We may have provided the platform, but you provided the magic. And don’t you ever forget that.”

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan made headlines when they launched a new Sussex.com website after their SussexRoyal site went dark in 2020. Their original hub was discontinued after the pair announced they were stepping back from their duties as senior royals.

Since moving from England to the U.S. in 2020, Harry and Meghan have continued their own philanthropic efforts but haven’t used their royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly. However, the new website, which launched in February, identities the pair by their official titles.

The website refresh also came shortly after Harry’s father, King Charles III, announced that he is battling cancer. Charles, 75, has not revealed what type of cancer he has, but he issued a statement on Saturday, February 10, about his fight.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the king said. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

Ahead of his trip to Canada with Meghan, Harry flew to London on February 6 to visit with his father. “Harry was focused on catching up and spending quality time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

A second insider told Us that “Charles was extremely touched by Harry’s gesture” after their recent ups and downs. Harry has been at odds with Charles and his brother, Prince William, since his royal exit in 2020. Their relationships became more strained in January 2023 when Harry detailed his alleged dark times as part of The Firm in his memoir, Spare.