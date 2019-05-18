Returning to the scene! Prince Harry stepped out without his wife, Duchess Meghan, to attend a wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The fete took place on Saturday, May 18, one day before the couple will celebrate their one-year anniversary. Lady Gabriella Windsor, a cousin of the royal family, and Thomas Kingston tied the knot at the same venue as Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37.

The prince was all smiles as he strolled into the nuptials in formal attire, including tails, a navy vest and blue tie. The Suits alum, meanwhile, was likely home at the nearby Frogmore Cottage with the pair’s newborn son, Archie.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews, James Middleton, and Carole and Michael Middleton were also in attendance. Duchess Kate and Prince William sat out the affair.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child on May 6. The Duke of Sussex has been on limited paternity leave since Archie’s arrival. “The summer is going to be busy for him, but until mid-June, we won’t be seeing him more than once a week,” a Kensington Palace source told Us Weekly, adding: “His whole life revolves around Archie at the moment.”

The Duchess of Sussex, for her part, has kept a low profile as her husband attended a few royal engagements. She was spotted for the first time since giving birth when she and Harry introduced their baby boy to the world at a photo call on May 8. “It’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” she told reporters of motherhood at the time.

The new mom went on to note that Archie “has the sweetest temperament” and is “really calm.” An insider revealed to Us that Meghan was “thrilled and, of course, very emotional.”

In October 2018, the then-newlyweds returned to St George’s Chapel to witness Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

