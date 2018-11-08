Prince Charles was absolutely up to walking his future daughter-in-law Duchess Meghan down the aisle at her royal wedding to his son Prince Harry in May.

“I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course. I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,’” Harry, 34, said in the BBC One documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which airs on Thursday, November 8.

“For him, that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support,” he continued. “He’s our father, so of course he’s gonna be there for us.”

Charles, 69, stepped in to lead Meghan, 37, to Harry’s side at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle during the couple’s May 19 nuptials after her father, Thomas Markle, announced that he had undergone emergency heart surgery and was unable to make it.

“I was very grateful for him to be able to do that,” the former Army helicopter pilot said about Charles in the documentary.

Harry, who is now expecting his first child with Meghan, and his brother, Prince William, both revealed in the special that they would like to see their father ease his workload to spend more time with their family.

“He does need to slow down. This is a man who has dinner ridiculously late at night,” the Duke of Sussex said. “And then he goes to his desk later that night and will fall asleep on his notes to the point where he’ll wake up with a piece of paper stuck to his face.”

William, 36, echoed, “Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to play around with the grandchildren. … We need him there as much as possible.”

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Duchess Kate, share Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 6 months.

