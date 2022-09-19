As the royal family said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as her casket was loaded into the hearse, Prince Harry notably did not join the salute.

Following the queen’s Monday, September 19, state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex walked alongside Prince William and King Charles III as they marched behind her casket to Wellington Arch in London.

As British troops lifted the late sovereign’s coffin into the waiting car, the 73-year-old king offered a subtle salute to his mother. The Prince of Wales, 40, was also spotted saluting his grandmother before she was driven to Windsor Castle for a committal service.

While both Charles and William — who wore ceremonial military suits on Monday — paid tribute to the queen’s former status as their commander in chief, Harry notably kept his hands by his side. The California resident also did not wear a uniform during the proceedings, instead donning a black morning suit.

Harry stepped back from his role as a senior royal in 2020 — alongside wife Meghan Markle — which meant he had been stripped of his ceremonial military titles. As the BetterUp CIO no longer held such titles, he was not allowed to wear such garb or offer a salute.

Buckingham Palace did offer Harry an exception to wear a military uniform during a Saturday, September 17, vigil alongside his older brother and his cousins. Harry and William both wore uniforms as they stood guard outside her coffin at Westminster Hall. Their cousins — Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Viscount James, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips — also presided during the moment of silence.

Harry was previously unable to wear his uniform to the queen’s Westminster Hall procession on Wednesday, September 14, instead opting for a morning suit like Phillips, 44, and uncle Prince Andrew. (While Princess Anne’s son is not a working royal, Andrew was stripped of his HRH titles in January after being accused of sexual misconduct before it was settled out of court.) During the Wednesday processional, Harry similarly did not offer his grandmother a salute.

While the Archewell cofounder — who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan — had come to terms with not wearing a military uniform to Elizabeth’s funeral, he was focused on honoring his grandmother’s legacy as they had a special bond.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander in chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” Harry wrote in a statement earlier this month, referring to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 15 months. “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III.”