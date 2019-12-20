Changing the game. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have set a number of trends throughout their royal relationship — and they might have just started a new one.

Fans began to notice on Thursday, December 19, that the official Instagram page for Prince Harry, 35, and Duchess Meghan, 38, was missing one major detail: tagged photos.

When scrolling through the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s account, loyal followers aren’t able to see any posts from other accounts that have tagged the Sussex royals. Although their primary feed remains a staple in any social media guru’s diet, the “Tagged” tab currently says “No Posts Yet.”

It’s unclear if the Sussex royals made this change to their account for any specific reason, but the added bit of privacy makes them stand out from several members of the royal brood. Tagged photos of Prince William and Duchess Kate are visible on Kensington royal’s official Instagram account, and Queen Elizabeth II‘s page appears to have tagged photos of all the royal family members on display.

This isn’t the first time Harry and Meghan have raised eyebrows for putting their own spin on social media use. In May, the socially conscious couple unfollowed a handful of accounts on Instagram — including those of their family. However, the pair clarified that the Instagram purge was nothing personal.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK,” Harry and Meghan captioned a collage of powerful images at the beginning of May. “To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection — to not just hear each other, but to listen.”

As of December, the Sussex royals still follow only the accounts of 12 organizations they feel passionate about, including The Felix Project, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and Social Bite. Their Instagram page has become a beacon of positivity for their followers, especially during the holiday season.

“With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need,” Harry and Meghan shared on December 1. “It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness.”