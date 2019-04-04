Treading cautiously! Prince Harry delivered an empowering speech about the dangers of social media just one day after he and wife Duchess Meghan launched their joint Instagram account.

The Duke of Sussex, 34, met with mental health organizations on Wednesday, April 3, and warned that “we are in a mind-altering time” because social media” is “more addictive than alcohol and drugs.”

Harry also expressed his concerns that young people will “probably end up getting bullied” if they don’t engage in social media” and it is so dangerous “because it’s normalizde and there are no restrictions to it.”

Harry’s comments came just one day after he and Meghan, 37, joined Instagram. The couple shared their excitement about joining the app via their first post on Tuesday, April 2, and noted that their account, @sussexroyal, will serve as a platform for them to communicate with the public. “We look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues,” they wrote alongside a collage of photos, including their official logo.

The couple received a warm welcome from fans, their friend Jessica Mulroney and cousin Princess Eugenie. They joined the social media site just two months after a source told Us Weekly that the Duchess of Sussex, who will give birth to their first child in late April or early May, “wants to have a direct voice to have more impact” and “some of the things [she] wants to do, specifically when it comes to communication, will break from tradition.”

A second insider told Us in January that Harry has “wanted to publicly make a statement many times defending Meghan and addressing the false rumors” about her that have circulated since they married in May 2018, “but was advised not to.”

