A blast from the past! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan replicated a moment by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip from 50 years ago when they greeted well-wishers in Fiji on Tuesday, October 23.

Harry, 34, stood alongside a glowing, pregnant Meghan, 37, on a balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Fiji, as the two waved to onlookers outside in the same spot as did the former Army pilot’s grandparents in 1953.

The visit comes during the couple’s first international tour together after tying the knot at Windsor Castle in England in May. The Queen, 92, for her part, visited the location as part of her overseas tour following her coronation.

The former Suits actress stunned in a cream colored dress by Zimmerman and matching fascinator, while her husband looked dapper in a grey suit with his military medals attached to the pocket of his jacket.

Earlier that evening, the pair attended a state banquet dinner together where Meghan showed off her baby bump in a blue, caped dress. The mom-to-be — who announced her pregnancy earlier this month — cradled her midsection as she stood close to her love. In a picture posted to a fan account on Instagram from the outing, a side-by-side look at the way Harry holds Meghan’s hand was sweetly compared to the same way the Prince would hold the hand of his mom, the late Princess Diana.

Prince Harry opened up during a welcome ceremony where he noted that the trip had him feeling “particularly nostalgic … as a young married couple” with Meghan because the Queen and Prince Philip, “stayed in this very hotel, the Grand Pacific, a number of times over the years.”

Prior to Fiji, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time in different parts of Australia, with Meghan even taking a brief break from their royal engagements to rest up.

During their time down under, Harry gushed over becoming a father for the first time and revealing that he’s hoping for a little girl.

