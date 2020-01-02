Focusing on positivity in the new year! As Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan enter 2020, their official Sussex Royal Instagram account is followed by 10 million fans. But the couple are only showing love to one account for the time being: Good News Movement.

Good News Movement is a journalist-run Instagram page that is dedicated to showcasing positive news stories. The account boasts nearly 200,000 followers and was founded by Michelle Figueroa, a Boston correspondent for Spanish-language news channel CNN en Español.

On Wednesday, January 1, a statement was posted to Sussex Royal’s Instagram account regarding the pair’s decision to only follow Good News Movement. The duo stated that they aim to support accounts that “inspire” them in 2020, and they intend to promote one account per month throughout the year. (Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, have followed 12 organizations a month that align with causes that they care deeply about since joining Instagram last April.)

“Happy New Year! For 2020, we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world,” their Wednesday statement began.

“This time, we will be focusing on just one account each month,” the statement continued. “For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement. This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!”

In response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s support, Good News Movement shared their appreciation for the royal couple on Instagram. The outlet noted that it was “extremely honored and humbled” to be featured.

“This is a labor of love to show the good news in the world and to use this platform to inspire acts of kindness,” Good News Movement wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “Their support will only multiply our efforts and good news will reign! 😉 You all have been instrumental in growing this so I share this news as OUR accomplishment. Thank you! 🙏🏼 What a way to start 2020!”

Ahead of the new year, Meghan and Harry posted a video of that featured some of their biggest moments from 2019. The clip included tons of footage of Meghan and Harry participating in charitable efforts, but fans also got to see an intimate photo of the couple’s 7-month-old son, Archie, posing with his dad.

“Looking back at 2019… Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!” the pair captioned the Instagram video post on Tuesday, December 31. “We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.”

Meghan and Harry spent the Christmas holiday in Canada with their son and the Suits alum’s mother, Doria Ragland. Their time away from England occurred during the couple’s six-week hiatus from all royal duties.

“They’re using their time off to reset and spend quality time as a family,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday. “After a turbulent year, it’s just what the doctor ordered.”