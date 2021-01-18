Giving thanks. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a special treat to the staff of a local Los Angeles charity in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We’d like to send a huge thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Archewell Foundation, for fueling the volunteers of our LA Service Platoon with lunch yesterday, so they can continue their hard work at the Compton VFW and help those living in the Compton community!” an Instagram post from The Mission Continues, a nonprofit organization working to empower veterans, read on Sunday, January 17. “We’re truly honored to have their support!”

The post featured a letter from Harry, 36, and the former Suits star, 39, who had lunch delivered to the hardworking volunteers. “In honor of this day of service, and in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all that he stood for, we want to send our thanks and gratitude to the team at The Mission Continues,” the note read. “We’re so proud of all the work you’re doing to support your community and hope you enjoy this small token of our appreciation. Thank you for your service — today and every day. We look forward to joining you soon! Stay safe and keep up the good work.”

The couple relocated to Los Angeles with their 20-month-old son, Archie, in the wake of their January 2020 step down from their senior royal duties. When they settled into their new community, Harry and Meghan made a dedicated effort to give back amid the COVID-19 crisis. “Harry and Meghan’s No. 1 priority right now is helping those affected by the virus, especially the vulnerable,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2020 after the pair were seen volunteering with Project Angel Food.

After spending a few months in Los Angeles, the family of three moved to the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family,” their rep said in statement in August 2020.

Stepping back from the royal family gave Harry and Meghan more freedom to explore their passions, including their new Archewell foundation and “Archewell Audio” podcast, which launched during the holiday season. However, their transition out of royal life hasn’t been a breeze.

In November 2020, Meghan revealed in an essay for The New York Times that she’d suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage several months earlier. At the time, a source told Us that the royal family felt “great sadness” for the duo’s devastating loss and that Prince Charles was “supporting Harry and Meghan during their time of grief.”

Despite their whirlwind ups and downs, the pair are looking forward to the new year as “a stronger couple” and are “closer than they’ve ever been” after facing their toughest moments together.

“Harry doesn’t have any regrets about leaving the royal family whatsoever and is really happy in Montecito,” a source explained earlier this month. “He and Meghan are enjoying their new life in California — being a normal family and having the freedom to make their own decisions without anyone watching over them.”