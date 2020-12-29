The cutest cameo! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 19-month-old son, Archie, appeared in his parents’ first podcast episode on Tuesday, December 29.

“You can speak into it,” the former military pilot, 36, told his little one about the microphone at the end of the “Archewell Audio” episode.

When the Suits alum, 39, asked the toddler whether that was “fun,” he replied, “Fun?”

The couple’s son went on to repeat after them in saying, “Happy New Year.” When Harry and Markle laughed and clapped, Archie adorably giggled.

The sweet moment appeared at the end of the Spotify episode, while James Corden, Tyler Perry and Elton John reflected on 2020 earlier on in the show.

“We wanted to know what they’ll remember about this year, how they’d explain it to future generations, what they learned about themselves and what gives them hope,” the former actress said of their chosen guests. “Their responses have given us a lot to think about. And it all came back to one thing: to the power of connection.”

Her husband added, “As we come to the end of this year and look to the future, let’s hold onto the lessons we’ve learned about how important it is to take care of one another, and how meaningful our connections are — even when they’re physically impossible.”

The pair welcomed Archie in May 2019, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly one year later that their baby boy was “saying a few words.”

The insider explained in June that the little one had mastered “‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book’ and ‘dog,’” and also loved “playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks.”

In November 2019, another source exclusively told Us how “super smart” Archie was. “He’s a strong baby,” the insider said at the time. “He can sit up without support and roll over, and he’s almost crawling. He can’t talk yet, but he’s trying!”

The source predicted his first word would be “Dada,” explaining, “When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’ You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people.”