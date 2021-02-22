Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may no longer be working royals, but their charitable efforts continue.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lent a helping hand to Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support in Dallas after the unprecedented weather crisis in Texas left the building severely damaged.

“Today, we learned that the news of the damages we incurred from Winter Storm Uri reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!” the shelter said in a statement via its Twitter account on Sunday, February 21. “Through their nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing apartment complex and also helping us meet our immediate needs. Thank you, Archewell Foundation!”

Genesis opened in 1985 and aims to provide safety, shelter and support to thousands of women who have experienced domestic violence. It also provides housing for the women’s children.

The shelter was forced to close earlier this month for the first time in its history due to the devastating power crisis in Texas, which has affected more than four million homes and businesses and caused food and water shortages across the state. At least 32 people have died from causes related to the winter storm, such as hypothermia, car accidents and house fires.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, donated to Genesis two days after Buckingham Palace announced that they had informed Queen Elizabeth II that they will not return as working members of the British royal family. As a result, the couple gave up their honorary military appointments and royal patronages, which the palace said will be “redistributed among working members” of the family.

“While we are all saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much-loved members of the family,” the queen, 94, said in a statement on Friday, February 19.

After the news broke, the prince and the Suits alum, who first announced their intention to step back from the royal family in January 2020, released a statement vowing to remain focused on various charities.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role,” their spokesperson said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Harry and Meghan wed in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie, one year later. After suffering a miscarriage in July 2020, they announced on Valentine’s Day that they are expecting their second child.

A source exclusively told Us that the Montecito, California-based pair “finally feel free” after ending their working relationship with Harry’s family, adding, “They are determined to raise their children in a normal, stable environment, out of the spotlight, which would’ve [been] impossible if they’d remained royals.”