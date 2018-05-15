Serving up a storm! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working with the catering firm TableTalk to develop a delectable menu for their wedding.

The London-based caterers will be providing food for guests during the reception following the royal pair’s wedding ceremony taking place on Saturday, May 19 at the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in London, England.

The company frequently features their work on their Instagram page, showing some luxurious and creative dishes that will possibly be served at the royal wedding.

One of their specialities includes an assortment of “prawns, house-smoked mussels, lemon buttermilk dressing, dill oil and dill ash.” The company also prides themselves on creating “flavorful canapés” comprised of “Tandoori carrots, vandouvan yoghurt and poppadum crumble.”

As for desserts? TableTalk chefs are known to make slow-cooked rhubarbs with lemon and mascarpone mousse.

A source told Us Weekly in January that Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, will have “a dinner menu that reflects both their tastes.” Although Prince William and Duchess Kate’s wedding reception was also handled by TableTalk, Harry and Markle’s menu options “won’t be as British as Kate and William had.”

The bride-to-be will incorporate more cuisines from her home country for the celebration. “Meghan is keen to include some American traditions in this wedding,” the insider also added at the time.

Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews also hired TableTalk to cater their wedding celebrations in May 2017. Middleton, 34, used to work at the party planning company in 2008.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that guests will be pairing the food with Chapel Down’s sparkling wine. The royal and the Suits alum have chosen Chapel Down, which is a British brand known for its sparkling and regular wines, to be featured and served at the royal wedding reception.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also chose Chapel Down’s Brut Rosé for their wedding in 2011, but a rep for the company said they couldn’t confirm their involvement in the upcoming wedding.

“I’m afraid I’m simply not in a position to confirm or deny!” Chapel Down’s Managing Director Mark Harvey told Town & Country on Friday, May 11. “What I can say is we were thrilled by the news of their engagement and we sent the happy couple a magnum of Chapel Down to aid the celebrations.”

Around 600 people were invited to a luncheon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle following the ceremony. The couple will then have their private reception at Frogmore House for about 200 guests.

