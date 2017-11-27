Royal babies on the brain. Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their engagement, surely starting a family is in the cards for them.

In fact, the royal, 33, revealed that having kids might happen sooner than you expect.

“Not yet no,” he told BBC’s Mishal Husain in the couple’s first joint interview on Monday, November 27, after he proposed to Markle at Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage in London earlier this month. “But I think eventually one step at a time and we’ll start a family in the near future.”

Family is important to both the Suits actress, 36, and the prince. “His family has been so welcoming,” Markle said. “I have [met several family members] on his mother’s side it’s been really important to me too. The family has been great and in the past year and a half, they’ve made me feel a part of, not just the institution, but of a part of the family.”

She’s also met Queen Elizabeth II “a couple of times” and the Los Angeles native said that “to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding, and of course incredible respect, for being able to have that time with her.” She added that the Queen is “an incredible woman.”

As for her parents, “they also had never seen me so happy,” the Fringe actress said. “Everybody was really happy. And he’s talked to my dad a few times, hasn’t been able to meet him just yet, but it’s all been — it’s all been worth every effort.”

Meanwhile, Harry has talked about his desire to become a dad before. “I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young,” the prince revealed to ABC News back in 2012. “I’m waiting to find the right person. Someone who is willing to take on the job.”

It sounds like Markle is that person. She and Harry, who dated for a year and a half before their engagement, are set to wed in spring 2018.

