Soulmates through and through! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s close friends Nachos Figueras and Delfina Blaquier, who play polo with the Duke of Sussex, couldn’t help but gush about the royal pair.

“I think they’re having a great time together,” Blaquier exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 6, at the ninth annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Added Nachos: “They’re wonderful. They love each other. They have the same goals in life, which is making the world a better place, and I think they’re gonna be great at it. They complement each other in a very good way.”

Us previously caught up with the polo pros in June, one month after Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, tied the knot. “The most beautiful part was when they walked out of the chapel. They were overwhelmed with happiness,” Blaquier said of the regal occasion. “To tell you the truth, [Harry] was looking for a girl like Meghan to tag along with, to support him, and I’m so happy he found that. I think he found true love. Cheers to that!”

Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras

Figueras echoed his wife of 14 years’ sentiments back in July, after Meghan handed him an award for winning the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Windsor, England, alongside Harry. “This girl really rocks,” Figueras wrote of the Suits star via Instagram at the time. “The more I know you the more I am convinced that you both found each other to change the world. Let’s push the envelope!! Let’s make the world a better place.”

