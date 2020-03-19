Royally on the rocks. Prince Harry and Prince William still have a tense relationship amid ongoing royal family drama, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Publicly, they’ve stopped short of trash-talking each other,” the insider adds. “But behind closed doors, they’re both filled with anger and resentment.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle threw the royal family for a loop when they announced in January that they would be stepping down from their senior roles within the institution. The couple’s departure from the royal family made a significant impact on an already fractured relationship between Harry and his brother, 37, who felt “blindsided” in the weeks after the news.

“Harry knows William’s mad at him for uprooting and leaving him to pick up the pieces,” the source says. “But the way Harry sees it, Meghan’s happiness is way more important … Harry’s fed up with being judged or expected to act a certain way.”

After making the unprecedented decision to leave their palace posts, Harry and the former Suits actress set down new roots in Canada with their 10-month-old son, Archie, in hopes of giving the little one “the most normal upbringing possible.” Having grown up in the spotlight himself, Harry “wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension” that comes with being born into the royal family.

Throughout his childhood, Harry was made out to be “the naughty little brother,” and felt like William “downplayed his achievements.” A separate source previously told Us that while the brothers have always had vastly different personalities, their opposite points of view only recently put a strain on their relationship.

“There’s always been a part of Harry that felt like he was living in his brother’s shadow,” the insider said in October 2019. “He doesn’t envy the responsibility that comes with being the future king of England, but William’s the ‘golden boy’ and Harry feels like he has a lot to live up to.”

