Prince Harry appears to be entitled to millions of dollars after turning 40 over the weekend.

The Duke of Sussex’s late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, deposited money in a trust fund for her great-grandchildren in 1994, The Telegraph reports.

As a result, Harry will reportedly receive £8 million, or about $10.5 million, from the trust now that he’s officially 40. (The Queen Mother, who is Queen Elizabeth II‘s mother, died in 2002 at the age of 101.)

“It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way,” a former Palace aide told The Times. “It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them.”

According to the publication, Harry received a larger portion than Prince William with the presumption that William would one day become heir apparent to the British throne. (He’s now next in line behind his father King Charles III.)

Previously, both William, 42, and Harry were left with about £6.5 million each when their mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997. After the sum was invested and gathered substantial interest, Harry reportedly inherited around £10 million, or $13 million on his 30th birthday.

After relinquishing his royal duties in 2020, Harry said in a CBS interview that the decision was made possible thanks to the financial support of his late mother.

“I have what my mum left me and without that, we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” he said about his move to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle.

Finances aside, Harry was able to celebrate his 40th birthday over the weekend by attending the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 14.

The tournament fundraises for children in foster care “ensuring they have the legal protections, resources and opportunities they deserve.”

“I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” Harry told the BBC days before his birthday. “Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.”

He’s also focused on being the best dad to his two children Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

“Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work,” he added. “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”

During his birthday weekend, Harry also received well wishes from several family members including William and his sister-in-law Princess Kate Middleton.

“Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex,” the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote in their message.