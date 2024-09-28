Prince Harry has been spotted visiting a tattoo parlor in New York during his solo trip to the city.

A video posted on X on Friday, September 27, showed the Duke of Sussex leaving East Side Ink, a popular tattoo parlor beloved by celebrities.

The video clip showed Harry, 40, leaving the store while dressed casually and surrounded by security guards. The Duke of Sussex was wearing white sneakers, blue jeans and a relaxed gray shirt.

Prince Harry’s visit to East Side Ink took place on Wednesday, September 25, although it’s yet to be confirmed whether the royal actually got a new tattoo.

Senior members of the British royal family generally eschew body modification, PopSugar reported in 2018. At the time, the outlet suggested that Prince Harry was unlikely to get any tattoos, despite having a reputation for being the most rebellious member of the royal family.

Since stepping down as a senior member of the royal family, Harry has made a plethora of huge changes in his life. Having moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, the prince’s life is presumably very different from when he lived in London.

It’s also worth noting that Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, has a small tattoo of a black circle subtly hidden by her left ear. Lady Amelia Windsor is also known to have a number of tattoos.

The Duke of Sussex has kept an extremely busy schedule during his visit to New York.

The prince delighted viewers when he appeared on the September 26 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he agreed to be scared in a haunted “Tonightmares” maze.

Harry also passionately spoke about his work with The HALO Trust, the organization dedicated to eradicating landmines from around the world.

“Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited [Angola],” Harry said at the event on Monday, September 23. “In those five years, I’ve become a father for the second time,” he explained, referencing the birth of his daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3.

Harry continued, “While you don’t need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother [Princess Diana] would have been horrified that anyone’s children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines.”

Revealing why the charity’s work is so important to him, Harry explained, “As you know, The HALO Trust work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously and I think we all know how much she’d want us to finish this particular job.”