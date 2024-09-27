It seems Prince Harry isn’t afraid to get a little afraid!

The Duke of Sussex, 40, made a hilarious appearance on the Thursday, September 26 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, teaming up with the host, 50, to take on his haunted “Tonightmares” maze.

In the three-minute segment, which was filmed at Rockefeller Center after Harry arrived in New York City earlier this week, the pair made their way through the haunted maze.

As they navigated through, various scary figures such as zombies jumped out to frighten the Prince and Jimmy Fallon along the way.

“Arggh!” Prince Harry gasped at one point after encountering an unexpected scary figure. “I didn’t know you were there.”

Many bleeps were needed through the clip, thanks to the pair swearing as a knee-jerk response to being continuously startled.

The further the twosome journeyed through, the more they were forced to encounter other chilling experiences.

“Oh God, I can’t get out of this,” Fallon wailed after becoming entangled in vines.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry thought one of the zombie figures bore an uncanny resemblance to a certain famous singer and reality TV judge.

“Is that Michael Bublé?” Harry asked, to which Fallon joked in response, “Yes, it’s Michael Buble. You do a great job on The Voice!”

Harry added: “Good job, buddy!”

It appeared that even the “undead” can be starstruck by the royal family, as the cameras also showed how the performers reacted after realizing who they had just frightened.

“Who was that?” one “zombie” asked a fellow performer after Prince Harry and Fallon left the room.

After he told her it was “Prince Harry,” the performer appeared visibly shocked and covered her mouth in surprise.

The Duke arrived in New York on Sunday, September 22, for a planned solo trip, nearly one year after visiting with his wife Meghan Markle, 43.

A spokesperson for Harry previously announced that the father of two would be in town to “advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives. He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Awards and Travalyst.”

During the visit, Harry would “be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he cofounded with his wife Meghan,” the spokesperson added.

While Meghan and their kids, son Archie, 5, and daughter, Lilibet, 3, didn’t join Harry on the trip to New York, family wasn’t far from his mind.

During an event supporting The HALO trust that took place on Monday, September 23, Harry shared how fatherhood had shaped his work to eradicate landmines in Angola.

“Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited [Angola],” he said on Monday. “In those five years, I’ve become a father for the second time. While you don’t need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother would have been horrified that anyone’s children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines.”