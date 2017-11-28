Shaping up! Prince Harry went for a workout at a gym on Tuesday, November 28, just one day after announcing his engagement to Meghan Markle. Harry, 33, wore a beanie and gray sweat suit for the outing.

Palace officials revealed on Tuesday, November 28, that the couple will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018.

“Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “The Royal Family will pay for the wedding. Further details about the wedding will be announced in due course.”

Harry’s communications secretary added, “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives together as a married couple. The couple of course want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family. They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom.”

Harry proposed to the Suits actress at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London earlier this month. “It was just an amazing surprise,” Markle, 36, raved in a joint BBC News interview on Monday, November 27, of her husband-to-be popping the question. “It was just so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee. As a matter of fact, I could barely let [him] finish proposing. I was like, ‘Can I say ‘yes’ now?’”

During the interview, Harry recalled convincing Markle to join him on a romantic trip to Botswana, Africa, just weeks after they met. “We camped out with each other under the stars,” he said. “She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.”

