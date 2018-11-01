Stepping behind the camera! Prince Harry photographed Duchess Meghan, who is pregnant with their first child, cradling her baby bump at the Redwoods Tree Talk in Rotorua, New Zealand, during their royal tour.

Kensington Palace shared the gorgeous shot of Meghan, 37, surrounded by trees with the sun shining through in the background, on Thursday, November 1, via Instagram.

“A message from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: ‘Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis,” the caption read. “Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ – we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.’”

The 34-year-old prince concluded his message with a quote by the late women’s suffrage leader Kate Sheppard: “The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops.”

He added: “#commonwealth 🇳🇿🇦🇺🇫🇯🇹🇴 📷 The Duke of Sussex.”

Harry and Meghan wrapped up their 16-year royal tour on Wednesday, October 31, in New Zealand. The duo also traveled to Australia, Fiji and Tonga to host the 2018 Invictus Games and meet with world leaders and local citizens. The former Suits actress, who is due in spring 2019, debuted her baby bump on October 15 hours after the palace confirmed she is pregnant. Harry told a fan in October 25 in Suva, Fiji, that “everyone is predicting it’s going to be a girl.”

Days earlier in Sydney, Australia, he told another well wisher that he hopes the duo are expecting a baby girl.

