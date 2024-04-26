Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the Service Members of the Year Awards, wearing a subtle reminder of his own military service.

“Good evening, everyone. Especially those who are serving, have served and continue to serve,” Harry, 39, said in a video message played during the Thursday, April 25, awards ceremony. “Tonight I have the distinct honor of presenting this year’s Soldier of the Year Award. I first met Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks at the Invictus Games in Orlando 2016, where I presented her with not one but four gold medals that she won in swimming.”

Harry seemingly filmed his recorded message outside his Montecito, California, mansion, where he was dressed in a black suit and a burgundy tie. The Duke of Sussex also wore a collection of four military medals on his lapel, denoting his decade of service in the British Army.

Harry did not explain his medals in the speech, remaining focused on honoring Marks’ achievements.

Related: Prince Harry’s Military Career: From Enlistment to Invictus Games Ready to serve. Prince Harry has remained dedicated to the military following his retirement from the British Royal Army in 2015. The Duke of Sussex is one of many members of the British royal family to serve their country throughout history. Harry was part of the armed forces for 10 years, while his older brother, […]

“To me, she epitomizes the courage, resilience and determination represented across our service community, and this is not just because of her swimming abilities,” Harry said. “Ellie has courageously overcome every obstacle that’s crossed her path. She has turned her pain into purpose and led through compassion and willpower, showing others the impossible is indeed possible.”

He continued, “Despite the injuries she endured during her deployment as a medical assistant in Iraq along with numerous surgeries and setbacks that would have deterred many, she has preserved tirelessly, becoming the first woman in the army’s world-class athlete program as well as the first swimmer the program has ever seen. She’s also taken her recovery a step further, using her experiences and achievements to inspire and assist others in their mental and physical journeys in the sport, ensuring those who can’t see a way out or through are introduced to the medicine of sport that saved her too.”

Harry wearing his military medals on Thursday is particularly significant. He lost his honorary titles in 2020 when he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their duties as senior working royals. As a result, Harry has been unable to wear his ceremonial uniform at official royal events, including grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral and father King Charles III’s coronation. Charles, 75, did allow his youngest son to wear the official garb for a special vigil at the queen’s casket in September 2022.

Since then, Harry has continued to support fellow veterans through his Invictus Games.

Related: Prince Harry's Military Uniform Drama: A Breakdown It’s been more than two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, resulting in the Duke of Sussex losing his royal patronages and military titles. News broke in February 2021 that Harry had officially returned the titles of Captain General Royal […]

“Through the Invictus community, [Ellie] has coached so many from Ukraine and Colombia … who need it the most, always remembering what it was like at the beginning of the healing journey,” he added on Thursday. “Ellie, you embody the Invictus spirit for your selfless service. You know that sport doesn’t just save lives, it transforms them for the better. And in finding your own cure, you’ve helped countless brothers and sisters in staying alive. Your unwavering commitments serve as a beacon of inspiration, offering hope and setting a powerful example for others to follow. I am honored to call you my friend and can’t thank you enough for being you.”

Harry concluded, “To all the service members in the room tonight, past and present, know that your community and the international community are grateful for all the sacrifices that you [made].”