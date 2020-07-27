Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Marries Harry Wentworth-Stanley: Details

Cressida Bonas is off the market! The actress, 31, married Harry Wentworth-Stanley over the weekend, according to Daily Mail. Bonas’ stepbrother, Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe reportedly posted a photo on his private Instagram Stories, showing the couple riding horses. “Mr. & Mrs,” he wrote on the photo, tagging Bonas and Wentworth-Stanley.

Bonas, who famously dated Prince Harry from 2011 to 2014, tied the knot at the exclusive Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex. She and the estate agent had a very small ceremony, with just 30 of their closest family members and friends.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2019. “We getting married,” he shared via Instagram last year. Duchess Kate’s brother, James Middleton, commented on the photo at the time, writing, “So wonderful,” with two red heart emojis.

Bonas is still friendly with her royal ex, 35, as she attended his wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018.

“Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats. Why do I find hats so tricky?” Bonas wrote in a column for U.K.’s The Spectator at the time. “Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind. Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations. Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes. I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.”

Bonas’ wedding comes at a tough time for Markle, 38, and Harry, who are back in the spotlight due to an upcoming biography on the couple, Finding Freedom, written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

“I gave up my entire life for this family,” the former Suits actress reportedly told a friend through tears in March, according to an excerpt published by The Times on Saturday, July 25. “I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad.”

The chapter also claims that staff members never believed the couple would actually step away from the family; the pair announced they were taking a “step back” from their royal duties in January.