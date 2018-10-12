Royals

Prince Harry’s Exes Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas Both Attend Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Britain’s Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank emerge from the West Door of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Royally awkward? Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas both attended his cousin Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday, October 12.

Harry, 34, snuck into the nuptials with his wife, Duchess Meghan, before the ceremony started. It’s unclear if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to Davy, 32, or Bonas, 29, at the nuptials.

Chelsy Davy (L) arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry dated Davy on and off from 2004 to 2011. A source told Us Weekly in January that the former couple “remained friends long after ending their relationship.” Davy, who is also friends with Eugenie, attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding at the same location in May.

Bonas, meanwhile, was Harry’s last long relationship before he met Meghan in June 2016. Eugenie set up the duo in 2012, but they called it quits in 2014. A source close to the model told Us the breakup was “amicable” at the time. Bonas also attended her ex’s wedding to the former Suits actress. Days after the famous nuptials, a column she wrote for U.K.’s The Speculator about wedding attire was published.

Cressida Bonas Princess Eugenie Wedding Prince Harry Ex
Cressida Bonas (L) after the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. Matthew Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats. Why do I find hats so tricky?” Bonas wrote. “Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind. Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations.”

She continued: “Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes. I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.”

More than 800 people — including Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip — watched Eugenie and Brooksbank tie the knot on Friday. Celebrity guests also included Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, James Blunt, Cara and Poppy Delevingne and Demi Moore.

