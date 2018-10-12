Royal PDA sighting! Prince William and Duchess Kate were spotted holding hands while waiting for Princess Eugenie to arrive for her wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday, October 12.

TLC cameras caught the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s sweet moment just before 11 a.m. local time. Kate, 36, stunned in a magenta Alexander McQueen dress while William, also 36, looked handsome in a suit. The couple’s eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrived shortly after their parents to serve as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

Three days before the nuptials, William and Kate stepped out for their first joint engagement since their youngest son, Prince Louis, who did not attend on Friday, was born. The duo attended the inaugural Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at County Hall near River Thames.

Right before William and Kate snuck into the church on Friday, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan also arrived to take their seats.

Eugenie, 28, and her longtime love, Jack Brooksbank, announced their engagement in May. The palace previously announced they were set to tie the knot at the same location as Harry and Meghan.

The princess recalled meeting Brooksbank the day before their nuptials to ITV News.

“It was love at first sight,” she gushed on Thursday, October 11. “[I saw him staring at me] and I thought, ‘What a silly hat!’ and I thought, ‘Who is that?’ And then you came over and shook my hand. I was all butterflies and nervous. I think I rang my mom that night and said, ‘I just met this guy, Jack.’”

She added: “Jack is the kind of guy… You know when you’re lost at a party and you can’t find anyone to talk to and you’re panicking and you need help? He’ll walk in and make everyone feel special, and he’ll scoop you up and talk to you and make you feel a million dollars. And that’s you. You’re so humble and generous and just that person where, you know, you immediately have a friend.”