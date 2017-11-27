Even Prince Harry’s pals were anxiously awaiting the announcement that he was engaged to Meghan Markle, a source told Us Weekly.

Ahead of the engagement news, which palace officials confirmed on Monday, November 27, a source told Us Weekly exclusively, “Everyone around Meghan and Harry was pretty much just waiting for the announcement.”

“Never in my life have I heard so many friends discuss and analyze their own friends’ engagement announcement,” the source continued, noting that the prince wanted to make the announcement on the couple’s own terms. “Harry is fiercely private.”

As previously reported, the palace officials announced Harry and Markle’s engagement in a statement on behalf of Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

“His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Clarence House said in a statement. “The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month,” the statement continued. “Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace.”

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, appeared for a photo call at Kensington Place in London just hours after announcing their engagement. The pair was all smiles and Markle briefly showed off her engagement ring, which Us exclusively revealed features diamonds from a brooch that belonged to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

During the appearance, Harry told reporters he knew that Markle was The One “the first time we met,” and replied “of course it was” when asked if the proposal was romantic.

Us exclusively confirmed that Harry and his future bride will celebrate Christmas in London on Monday. The newly engaged couple met in London in July 2016, but did not confirm their relationship until that November.

